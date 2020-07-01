Get festive for July with these DIY ideas, recipe

4th of July celebrations look very different this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to pass up on all the Red, White & Blue fun! Megan Thomas Head joins us with a few creative decorating ideas — plus, a fun recipe sure to show your love for America.

American Flag Banana Split Pie

INGREDIENTS

3 sticks melted butter

3 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 box 10x confectioners sugar

1 8-oz. package cream cheese

1 tbsp. vanilla

Small can crushed pineapple (drained)

Sliced strawberries

Bananas

Blueberries

1 c heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp suger

1 tbsp vanila (for pie filling)

1 tsp vanilla (for whipped cream)

INSTRUCTIONS

1.To make the pie crust: Combine graham cracker crumbs and 1 1/2 sticks of melted butter and press in bottom of 9×13 pan. I usually put the pan with the crust in to the fridge for about 20 minutes to help it get firm before adding the other ingredients on top.

2.Combine the confectioners sugar, cream cheese, 1 1/2 sticks melted butter, and1 tbsp. vanilla well in a bowl using a hand mixer or stand mixer. Mix until not lumps from the cream cheese are left and the mixture is smooth.

3.Spread cream cheese mixture over graham cracker crust.

4.Layer with cruushed pineapple, strawberries and bananas.

5. To make whipped cream (this recipe come from Joanna Gaine’s Magnolia Table cookbook): In mixer, combine heavy whipping cream, sugar, and 1tsp of vanilla until soft peaks begin to form. I test whipped cream consistency by scooping a spoonful and then turning that spoon upside down to make sure the whipped cream sticks. If it falls of the spoon it isn’t ready yet.

6. Spread whipped cream on top.

7. Arrange blueberries and additional strawberries on top in the form of an American Flag.