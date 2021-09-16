Get Inspired in the Kitchen with Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski is best known as the Food & Wine Expert on Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ but now he’s coming into your kitchen to offer some fresh inspiration and creations that will impress in his new cookbook “Let’s Do Dinner”. Check out some of the tasty inventions inside:

Croque Signore

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the nuts on a small baking sheet and bake until fragrant and lightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely chop. For the béchamel: Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring, until foamy and pale, about 3 minutes. Add the milk 1/4 cup at a time, stirring constantly, until combined and smooth. Then continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thickened, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the mustard, salt, and a generous grinding of pepper.

Excerpted from ANTONI:LET’S DO DINNER©2021 by Antoni Porowski with Mindy Fox. Photography © 2021 by Paul Brissman. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

SERVES 4

Mortadella, the silky Italian sausage studded with little cubes of pork fat, might be my favorite deli meat of all time. in this Italian spin on the French melty ham and cheese sandwich called a croque monsieur, mortadella is paired up with pepperoncini and provolone. serve with your favorite green salad alongside.



1/4 cup unsalted shelled pistachios

BÉCHAMEL

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick)unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1½ cups whole milk

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

FOR ASSEMBLY

8 (1/2-inch-thick) slices rustic bread

6 ounces thinly sliced mortadella

8 ounces thinly sliced provolone cheese

1/3 cup chopped pepperoncini, plus more for serving

1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves(optional, but I love)

1 teaspoon gratedlemon zest

Heat the oven to 425°F.

To assemble:

Arrange the bread on a work surface and spread the slices evenly with the béchamel(about 3 tablespoons per slice). Arrange 4 of the slices on the prepared baking sheet, béchamel side up. Top with the mortadella. Continue building the sandwiches, using half of the cheese and all of the pepperoncini, pistachios, basil, if using, and lemon zest, then top with the remaining bread, béchamel side up. Top the sandwiches with the remaining cheese and season with pepper. Bake the sandwiches until the tops are bubbling and golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Serve with extra pepperoncini alongside