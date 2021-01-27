Get to Know Coach Pete

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Police raid Russian opposition leader’s apartment, offices
Biden oath second only to Reagan and Obama with TV viewers
Video
Battling COVID-19, South Africa prepares for first vaccines
Spain running short of vaccines due to delivery delays
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Snow likely early Thursday in Triangle region
Video
Top Stories
Deadly Alabama tornado a reminder of severe weather potential, issues with forecasting tornadoes
Video
Meteorologist Bill Reh on the 21-year anniversary of central NC’s record snow storm
Video
VIDEO: Snow falls at Hyco Lake in Person County; some flakes seen in Triangle
Video
NASA scientist discusses global temperatures and weather extremes
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Black NC teens say neighbor blocked their car, told them they didn’t look like they belonged
Video
Top Stories
Criminal rings steal billions in jobless funds in California
Video
Top Stories
Duck hunter witnessed Tennessee double killing, official says; suspect still at large
Video
Fayetteville woman facing 12 charges after leading troopers on 130 mph multi-county chase
Video
Government boosting vaccine deliveries amid complaints of shortages
Video
Couple charged with filming sex acts for porn sites around Myrtle Beach area arrested again
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Ed Jones returns to IndyCar after sitting out 2020
Top Stories
New AD Danny WHite hires Josh Heupel to join him at Vols
‘Sloppy’ hockey is the name of the game early in NHL season
Could more Hall of Fame shutouts be on the horizon?
Minus coaching staff, Vegas loses to Blues 5-4 in shootout
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Get to Know Coach Pete
My Carolina
Posted:
Jan 27, 2021 / 08:58 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2021 / 09:09 AM EST
Sponsored Content
For more information visit
www.capitalfinancialusa.com
.
Healthy Living
Worries about NC ballot security overshadow disputed House race
Video
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Video of teen girl’s deadly stabbing in Walmart was livestreamed on social media, sheriff says
Video
Mother and 2 children killed in Tennessee crash
Video
2 in custody after 10-year-old girl missing from Sampson County found
Video
Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Snow likely early Thursday in Triangle region
Video
Fayetteville woman facing 12 charges after leading troopers on 130 mph multi-county chase
Video
Moderna reveals how long its COVID-19 vaccine may last
Video
Police release new details about body found in Durham neighborhood
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories