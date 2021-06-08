Give dad a break in the kitchen and grill up fresh seafood

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — A suspected Baltimore gang leader died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with law enforcement Tuesday afternoon in an Atlanta suburb, authorities said.

Shots were fired at U.S. marshals and police as they tried to arrest Gary Creek at a Sandy Springs apartment complex, U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Frank Lempka told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police entered the home about three hours later and found Creek dead, according to officials.