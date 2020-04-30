Giving Assistance to Families in Need

SPONSORED CONTENT

When a parent has to deal with a sick child, it can be very tough. However, having extra support in place to guide them through the difficulty makes the process smoother.

For Jamie Mills and Liz Aronin, this type of support is exactly what they needed when their son, Quinn, was born with NACC1. It is a neurological condition that is extremely rare and left Quinn unable to walk, talk or even control his movements. He is fed through a tub and needs consistent care around the clock. Quinn was referred to Transitions Kids for the care he would truly need.

Under Quinn’s circumstances, he would have been in and out of the hospital, but the support from Transitions Kids eliminated that.

Transitions Kids is a program under Transitions LifeCare that the staff is fully dedicated to. They launched in 2015 and offer various levels of palliative care for children under 18. Palliative care is a wide-ranged approach to preventing and relieving symptoms while giving support to families.

Each family is assigned a well-rounded team of doctors, nurses, counselors, and volunteers that cares for the child at home. This keeps the family, especially the child, comfortable. For children on hospice, they can use the inpatient hospice facility. The room has decorations and bedding that will feel like the child’s room at home.

The support given is based on each family’s need. Besides the medical support, families can receive counseling from social workers and spiritual counselors. Social workers assigned to the family hold sessions that will create a stress-free experience for everyone. Quinn and his mom both enjoy the art sessions that they do with their social worker. Also, in times of need, there are grief counselors on the team.

If the family already has specialty doctors or a physician, Transitions Kids are still able to work with them. The current doctors can serve on the care team with the rest of the staff. Everyone comes together to ensure the child receives quality care.

Depending on what works best for the family, the team can check in periodically through phone calls. If ongoing symptom management is needed, then they can make monthly in-home visits.

Transition Kids have built partnerships with local hospitals and clinics so that working alongside other doctors and caregivers is easier. Some families already have private or in-home nurses, which is okay. The care by Transitions Kids is separate from hourly nursing so that the services aren’t duplicated.

Families would not have to deal with financial burdens, too. Insurance covers most of the services. Since Transitions LifeCare is a non-profit, they are able to cover the rest so that families will not have to pay anything.

Giving Quinn the care he needs free of charge has been a relief for his family. His mom Liz says that Quinn “has a better quality of life now thanks to Transitions.”

For more information about Transitions LifeCare or their Transitions Kids program, visit their website.