WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) - President Joe Biden had a firm message for those responsible for killing a dozen United States military members and injuring many more in an attack at the Kabul airport Thursday.

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said. "I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command."