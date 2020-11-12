Grab some food and drinks inside Durham’s ‘Igloos on the Patio’

Enjoy a night out for food and drinks inside these cool igloos for the ultimate winter wonderland adventure at the Unscripted Hotel in Durham.

Reservations:
Igloos are reserved for a two-hour minimum and pricing is based on a per-person basis.

Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: Parties of four or five are $70 per person. Parties of six or more is $40 per person.

Friday and Saturday: Parties of four or five are $80 per person for up to two hours. Parties of six or more is $50 per person for up to two hours. Email for reservations:
Durham_Reservations@Unscriptedhotels.com

