Habitat for Humanity is a private nonprofit organization that is funded through the generosity of local individuals, businesses, faith organizations, and foundations. Since 1984, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County has served over 260 families.

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is located at 88 Vilcom Center Drive, Suite L110Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Phone: 919-932-7077

Email: info@orangehabitat.org