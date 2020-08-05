Healthy dinner options the entire family will love, recipes

Stumped on what to cook the family for dinner tonight? Why not try something new? Alice Smith, a Registered Dietitian, is sharing some delicious recipes today — plus, tips on how to get the entire family to eat a little healthier.

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

Mixed greens

Cherry tomatoes

Red onion

Cilantro

1 cup cooked chicken

½ avocado diced

Salt & pepper to taste

21 seasoning blend (Trader Joes)

Paprika

Cumin

Black Beans

Corn

Mix to bind avocado and chicken together. Add spices. Combine mixed greens, red onion and cherry tomatoes in a bowl. Top greens with chicken mixture. Top with preferred amount of black beans, corn and cilantro. Drizzle dressing on top or top with salsa. Enjoy!

Citrus Lime Dressing:

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp honey

¼ cup olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

2 Tbsp fresh squeezed orange juice

Dash of cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Sprinkle cumin

Watermelon salad:

Cut watermelon into cubes. Top with feta cheese, basil and sunflower seeds. Enjoy!

BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato with Arugula Salad

Sweet potato

Chicken

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce Red onion

Arugula

Walnuts or pecans

Apple

Raisins

Bake sweet potato. Remove half of the meat of the sweet potato and set aside. Carmelize onions in a pan. Add chicken to the pan. Add reminder of sweet potato to the pan. Add a Tbsp of BBQ sauce to the mixture. Take the mixture and place back into the potato. Drizzle with BBQ sauce and garnish with chopped red onion and chopped cilantro.

Massage arugula with dressing. Top with nuts, apples and raisins. Optional: cheese. Enjoy!