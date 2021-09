DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) -- So far this year, 32 people have been shot and killed in Durham, according to the latest data from police.

Deadly shootings are up 32 percent from the 22 people who had been shot up until this point last year. If the trend continues, some are concerned the city could outpace 2016, when Durham had 42 murders, which was the deadliest year on record.