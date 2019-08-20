Here’s why more people are investing in RVs

Sponsored Content

Although summer is coming to an end, the RV season is still in full swing! This year, hundreds of current and future RV owners are expected to attend the 2019 NCRVDA Raleigh Fall RV Show & Sale at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

RVs – or recreational vehicles – have been a luxurious means of transportation for more than 100 years. The spaciousness and convenience of RVs have made them one of the most exciting ways for families to travel. No matter what your interests or budget may be, there’s an RV that’s perfect for you! Here are just a few of the benefits of traveling in an RV:

Family Friendly – Family time is an important part of growing up. So why not make your next family vacation one to remember by buying or renting an RV and spending some time in the great outdoors. According to gorving.com, “95% of people who camped as children said it had a positive impact on their adult lives, helping them develop an appreciation for the outdoors and for different people and places.” RVs give you the option to camp without the hassle of scoping out campgrounds, hotels, or restaurants so you can spend 100% of the time relaxing with your loved ones in your home away from home. Plus, in an RV you can bring your furry family members along for the fun too!

Affordability – One of the main reason people don’t take more vacations is simply the cost. Even if you manage to find a cheap plane ticket, you still have to factor in the cost of hotel accommodations, meals, transportation, and more. An RV rolls travel, accommodations, and meals all into one convenient package. An RV vacation can cost a family of four up to 59% less than other forms of travel – and that’s before you factor in the amount you can save on bulky luggage, layovers, and other typical travel hassles. There are so many sizes, styles, price points, and financing options, buying an RV might be more affordable than you thought. Plus, buying an RV can give you second home tax credits (talk to a tax consultant for more information).

Convenience – RVs can be modified to accommodate any families lifestyle and/or medical needs. Take the complication out of travel and be ready to head out on an impromptu vacation at the drop of a hat! RV manufacturers make it easy by featuring the following products:

Don’t forget to check out the NCRVDA Raleigh Fall RV & Sale Show from August 23 – August 25 to check out national RV brands, dealers, and more! You can read more about why an RV is the perfect method of travel at gorving.com.