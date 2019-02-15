Out with the Cold, In with the Heat: Keeping the Elements Outside of your House

Sponsored Content

This winter’s rapidly fluctuating and unpredictable temperatures have sent homeowners bouncing back-and-forth between their heating and air conditioning systems. Luckily, thanks to modern technology, no matter what the weather is like outside, you’re always just a flick of the finger away from your ideal temperature…until something goes wrong.

The thing about today’s HVAC technology is that it’s just that: technology. Sometimes things go wrong and if you’re not careful you could find yourself braving the elements in your own home.

To some homeowners, preparing for an HVAC malfunction seems unnecessary – like packing a parachute every time you step foot on a plane. However, experts are urging these people to take a more proactive approach in maintaining their heating and air conditioning systems so they don’t find themselves left out in the cold – literally.

An article from Fox Business News compares heating and air conditioning upkeep to taking regular trips to the dentist, “probably not necessary, but recommended.”

It’s a lot easier to seek professional help after something goes wrong with your heater or air conditioning – and for good reason! The ability to control the temperature in your own house is one of the core freedoms of homeownership. It’s no wonder something as small as a slight draft on a cold night is enough to send some people racing for the phone to dial the closest HVAC company. There’s no such thing as an overreaction when comfort is at stake. However, if you take an advanced approach to maintaining these systems, you can avoid the stress and hassle altogether.

One thing that deters homeowners from seeking regular inspections is the misconception that they’ll wind up paying an arm and a leg for a solution to a problem they might never encounter. But, if something does end up happening that requires a major fix or complete reinstallation you’ll end spending a lot more than the price of a routine maintenance check.

Here are just a few of the benefits of preventative maintenance:

Lower energy costs

Extended equipment life

Improved comfort levels

Fewer timely and costly repairs

