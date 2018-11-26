Warm Hearts Warm Homes: The Generosity Philosophy

Sponsored Content

This holiday season CBS17 is once again partnering with Allen Kelly and Co. to give one family the gift of a lifetime. The annual Warm Hearts Warm Homes contest will provide and install a brand new HVAC unit to a homeowner in need.

The giveaway encourages people to get in the gift-giving spirit by telling us about someone who doesn’t let their hardships keep them from positively impacting the lives of others.

For the past several years this generous contest has shined a light on kind-hearted people in need of a little generosity. Last year we received an overwhelming number of submissions highlighting several deserving candidates. The $6,500 HVAC unit was eventually awarded to Barbara Brigante, an unemployed Lupus and kidney failure patient who was taking care of her disabled brother.

Brigante was just one of hundreds of homeowners the area currently living without heat. These families rely on things like space heaters to stay warm during the winter. So whether you’re wealthy or living paycheck-to-paycheck, we encourage you to take 10 minutes out of your day to nominate someone and potentially make this a winter they’ll never forget.

Here’s how you enter:

Choose whoever you believe is the most deserving of the prize. Applicants can nominate themselves, a family member, neighbor or friend. All you have to do is write a short essay of 250 words or less, on who you picked and why. The entry process begins on November 23rd, 2018 at 12 AM EST and all nominations must be submitted by December 31st, 2018 at 11:59 PM EST.

The contest is open to homeowners in Durham, Johnston, Orange and Wake County. A panel of judges will vote on the best submission and the winner will be selected by January 7th, 2019. Head to CBS17.com to submit your nominee. Make sure to include your first and last name, zip code phone number and birthday.