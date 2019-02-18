Why North Carolina Homeowners are Upgrading to Luxury Vinyl Flooring

Sponsored Content

Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVF) may be the greatest flooring innovation since the invention of indoor carpet. It varies from traditional vinyl flooring in that it more closely mimics the look and feel of traditional hardwood or stone flooring. With its long-lasting durability, its affordability, and its photo-realistic rendering of wood or stone, LVF has become the flooring of choice for homes and businesses across the home-value spectrum.

USA Flooring’s Scott DeBoer explains why customers are upgrading to Luxury Vinyl: “Our customers are thrilled to have finally found a flooring that checks off every box on their wants list..an affordable product that has “accident” proof durability, while still maintaining the aesthetic appeal of traditional wood or tile. Bottom line is..LVF looks good, it feels good, it lasts a long time, and it doesn’t break the bank.”

Unlike many alternatives, luxury vinyl is 100% waterproof. It’s less likely to swell or buckle when exposed to water making it the perfect flooring for bathrooms, laundry rooms, or kitchens. Add to that the fact that it’s scratch and stain resistant, and it becomes clear why so many homeowners are choosing to upgrade their flooring. Many manufacturers even offer a 30-year warranty.

Luxury Vinyl can be purchased in planks, usually in four-foot segments, or traditional tiles. While thickness varies, LVF typically checks in at 10-12 millimeters, or around 10 times the width of traditional vinyl flooring. Some manufacturers offer even heftier luxury vinyl at around 20 millimeters thick. Almost endless varieties and colors will make any home look unique and conform to the strictest design pallets.

Typical Luxury Vinyl Flooring is manufactured with four layers: The backing, the design layer, a clear film, and a coating of aluminum oxide. The backing provides the bulk of typical vinyl flooring and gives its planks or tiles substance and stability. A realistic design layer placed over the backing creates the impression of traditional wood or stone. A clear film protects the design later from structural damage, and the aluminum oxide coating provides polish as well as protection from scratching or scuffmarks.

Installing Luxury Vinyl Flooring in your home or business is a big decision; not all brands and styles are the same, and the wrong decision could negatively impact your home value. It pays to consult an expert before making such a purchase.

“It’s extremely difficult to parse through the myriad choices in style and quality available to today’s LVF consumer today,” DeBoer reminds us. “Different qualities of materials that make up the core and finish can fluctuate from product to product and could seriously affect the overall performance of the LVF selected. A flooring expert can help show the consumer what is good and what is junk.”

USA Flooring offers a comprehensive selection of Luxury Vinyl Flooring to choose from as well as expert advice as to which flooring would work best in your home. With locations in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, and Wilmington, USA Flooring offers free professional flooring estimates. In some cases, they can even install Luxury Vinyl flooring the next day.

USA Flooring offers Luxury Vinyl Flooring by Armstrong and Coretec. Their selection is kidproof, petproof, and waterproof; it’s designed to withstand the daily punishment from a family of five with pets. It looks like hardwood flooring or tile, but is more durable and a better value for the money. Their LVF is similarly-priced to that of typical hardwood laminate.

