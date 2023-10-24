CBS17.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Amber Freeman
Posted: Oct 24, 2023 / 12:32 PM EDT
Updated: Oct 24, 2023 / 12:32 PM EDT
It’s not too early to start shopping for Black Friday deals, and L.L. Bean is already offering discounts on many excellent items.
If you want to skip that early morning wakeup call to start cooking the big meal, this news is for you: Costco is selling a Thanksgiving dinner kit.
Try something new and fun this year with LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece as a holiday centerpiece.
Host
The My Carolina Story