Hot Mess Express – Bloopers from this week that didn’t make it to air

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
100+ bus routes canceled Friday with more than 150 drivers absent, Wake County school officials say
Man wanted for murder after deadly stabbing at southeast Raleigh convenience store
License plate readers help nab man in break-in crime spree in Rocky Mount, police say
2 Rocky Mount men face charges after deputies find crack cocaine, methamphetamine, stolen 9mm handgun
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
NCDHHS updates school COVID safety guidance to help keep students in classroom
Top Stories
Fact check: Are you reading this COVID mask chart the wrong way?
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Daily case count soars past 28,000, 3rd straight day with a record
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80 million people
Video
Moderna CEO: 4th vaccine dose could be needed in fall
Video
When will omicron peak in the US?
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
2 hog barns in Sampson County ‘substantially’ damaged by tornado during Monday’s winter storms
Top Stories
Make sure your car is ready to roll in winter weather
Tornado touched down briefly in Harnett County during Monday’s winter storms
Video
Warm and dry: December 2021 was third-warmest on record in North Carolina
Video
‘It’s been a grind’: Nearly 30k remain without power in NC after Monday’s winter storm
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Man poops on child's picnic table on Christmas Eve
Video
Top Stories
Ground beef recalled in 7 states
Video
Top Stories
Weather balloon flies hundreds of miles from NC, lands in Virginia man’s tree
Video
One of Betty White’s final film roles might be too hard for fans to watch
Video
Some customers surprised to find Six Forks Road post office closing, relocating
Video
Police: NC man set building on fire, trapping victim inside while shouting ‘you’re going to die’
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Vrabel says Titans have time to decide on activating Henry
Top Stories
2-time US champ, Olympic hopeful Liu out with COVID-19
Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday
US Women’s Open purse soars to $10 million on fabled courses
North Carolina parts ways with defensive coordinator following losing season
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hot Mess Express – Bloopers from this week that didn’t make it to air
My Carolina
by:
My Carolina
Posted:
Jan 7, 2022 / 03:48 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 7, 2022 / 03:48 PM EST
Healthy Living
Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are 6 recommendations
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties helping mothers in need
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Fayetteville woman accused of armed robbery of a bingo hall
Rocky Mount police looking for 4 men involved in shooting after 16-year-old boy found with head wound
Police: Man stabbed at southeast Raleigh convenience store dies at the hospital
Video
Some customers surprised to find Six Forks Road post office closing, relocating
Video
Fact check: Are you reading this COVID mask chart the wrong way?
Raleigh police want help IDing man who pepper-sprayed Walmart employee as he was being escorted out
2 previous positives, vaccine not enough to stop Johnston County man from getting COVID a 3rd time
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories