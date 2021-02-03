How do You Know When it’s Time for a New Roof

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Veterans Voices
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Turkey’s Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists
AMBER Alert issued after baby abducted in Virginia; suspect vehicle has ‘baby on board’ sticker
EU wants to step up fight against cancer amid virus pandemic
Unexpected piece of furniture arrives at White House with the Bidens
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
VIDEO: Snow seen falling in Granville County; Winter Weather Advisory expires
Video
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory continues for portions of central North Carolina
Video
Snow falls across central NC overnight, 3″+ reported in some areas
Video
Snow across the area leads to schedule changes for central NC schools, colleges
Video
Sunny but brisk winds again today, showers by Friday
Video
The Big Game
The Big Game
Top Stories
No place like home: Tom Brady explains why he’s happy to play Super Bowl LV in Tampa
Video
Top Stories
Reid’s 4th down approach could help Chiefs in Super Bowl
Top Stories
After Super Bowl success, Kurt Warner builds his legacy off the football field
Video
Bieniemy doesn’t ask to be ‘poster boy’ for Black coaches
People across the world sending videos, prayers to young Chiefs fan battling brain cancer
Video
Four first quarter bets for Super Bowl LV
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Unexpected piece of furniture arrives at White House with the Bidens
Video
Top Stories
LIVE: Congress, police pay respects to officer killed in Capitol riot
Live
Top Stories
South Carolina lawmakers push for permanent curbside alcohol pickup
Video
Earth heats up due to pandemic’s cleaner air, study finds
Video
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up in Johnston County
Video
Chadwick Boseman earns 2 nominations for NAACP Image Awards
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Fauci: Don’t let Super Bowl parties become super spreaders
Top Stories
Grosjean moves to IndyCar with Coyne after 9 seasons in F1
Rights groups call for boycott of Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Tokyo Games offer Playbooks to assure athletes, sway public
Mountain heartbreak: Italy has deep snow, closed ski resorts
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
How do You Know When it’s Time for a New Roof
My Carolina
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 08:41 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 08:41 AM EST
Sponsored Content
For more information or a free roof inspection, contact
Harbeck Roofing & Remodeling
.
Healthy Living
Worries about NC ballot security overshadow disputed House race
Video
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Walgreens to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine in NC on Feb. 12; other pharmacies preparing
Video
Gov. Cooper, state leaders urge schools to reopen
Video
Moderna reveals how long its COVID-19 vaccine may last
Video
Man charged in 6 thefts from Raleigh restaurants in last month
300 NC Walgreens locations planning to start COVID-19 vaccinations soon
Video
US Marshals arrest man in Harnett County accused of attacking ex-girlfriend with machete
Wake County parents who care for seriously ill children receive COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories