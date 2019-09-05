1  of  2
How students are embracing their faith through education

Discerning God’s call on your life is important. Maybe you desire to be in full-time ministry or need a theological foundation to fuel your ministry in the workplace, However God might be calling you to be on mission with him, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary can help. 

For the past 60 years, SEBTS has been shaping present and future leaders for the church. Funded in part through the Cooperative Program of the Southern Baptist Convention, the seminary is an institution of higher learning where students can choose from 40+ degrees ranging from Associate of Divinity to Doctor of Philosophy.

This September, SEBTS is getting ready to welcome a new crop of students to campus. The main goal: providing students with the tools they need to begin their journey to a successful faith-based career. Preview Day at Southeastern does just that by giving new students a first-hand look at life on campus. Newcomers will get the chance to hear from faculty and students about their experiences, sit in on classes, tour the campus, and ask questions about life and learning at SEBTS.

At SEBTS, we know God has a plan for everyone. We also understand that plan is not always perfectly mapped out. We have to seek God’s plan for us through prayer and seeking out answers. Our Preview Days will allow you to seek God’s calling on your life. Whether God leads you to Southeastern or elsewhere, there’s no better way to find out what’s best for you than to embrace the unknown head-on. That’s why our Preview Days are consistently packed with curious followers of Christ who want to take a proactive role in their future.

Consider joining us at Southeastern, where our mission is “to glorify the Lord Jesus Christ by equipping students to serve the church and fulfill the Great Commission (Matthew 28:18-20).”

You can register for Preview Day at Southeastern on September 19, 2019 here. Check out the links below to learn more about our school’s history, mission, and financial aid opportunities.

