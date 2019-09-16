How to save space and maximize comfort during the holidays

SPONSORED CONTENT

A new comfort trend is making a comeback in houses across the country and making guest bedrooms a thing of the past. Wall beds and Murphy beds have seen a recent spike in popularity, thanks to their convenient nature and minimum space requirements. Storage solution experts at Closet Factory say investing in a built-in wall bed is the perfect way to free up space in an often unused room while still ensuring your guests are comfortable no matter what room they’re in!

Wall beds’ versatility can turn any room into a bedroom – which can save major headaches around the holidays when you’re getting ready to host the in-laws. In the past, families were forced to break out the futons and air mattresses in order to cram everyone under one roof, and with limited comfort. However, current wall bed designs can transform the study, bonus room, or even workout room, into a multi-purpose sleeping area – or flex room.

Closet Factory goes above and beyond to ensure the wall bed you choose blends in with the style of the room you’re putting it in; it can even be made to look like built-in cabinetry. The creative and professional staff will work with you to transform your room into the space-saving solution you’ve been looking for. In addition to the spatial benefits and convenience factor, wall beds can also ensure you’re not wasting an entire room on a bed that gets used once or twice a year. Can you say new game room, or work out room?!

Fold the bed up to maximize space

If you call Closet Factory this month you’re eligible to save 10% on any project dealing with two rooms or more. That includes anything from closet reorganizations to wall bed installations and everything in between.

