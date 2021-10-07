Iconic Movie Franchise Returns to Local Theatres in Time for Halloween

Three classic ‘Halloween’ films have been remastered and re-released to theatres just in time for the spooky holiday season. We’re getting all the details from Ryan Friemann, the Executive Producer of the latest film in the ‘Halloween’ franchise — “Halloween Kills” which hits theatres this October.

Want to check out the Remastered “Halloween” Films? Here’s where to go:

The Carolina Theater of Durham – Oct. 8th & Oct. 9th

Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines – Oct. 29th & Oct. 30th

Alamo Draft House Raleigh – Nov. 4th