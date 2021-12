SEAGROVE, N.C. (WNCN) - A man was arrested in Moore County Monday afternoon after a woman told staff at an elementary school that she and a child had been kidnapped at gunpoint, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to a report of an armed person at Westmoore Elementary School around 2:45 p.m. Monday. They detained 28-year-old Zackery Sheffield, who was unarmed standing outside his vehicle, a news release said.