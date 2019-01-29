Innovative new treatment for neurological disorders

Neurological disorders affect approximately one billion people according to UN News. That means approximately 1/6th of the world’s population is suffering from one of more than 600 diseases including Parkinson’s, epilepsy, dementia, and the late-effects of concussion. The effects of those disorders can be devastating and take a massive toll on families if they’re not properly treated. However, the rise of Functional Neurology (FN) in recent years is helping to minimize the harmful impact of the horrific side-effects associated with many neurological complaints.

Functional Neurology is a system of analysis, diagnostics, and treatments that can unlock patient potential. Unlocking potential can mean a variety of different things depending on the patient. For instance, a patient suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease might see a slowdown in the degenerative process, while someone dealing with Attention Deficit Disorder might start to develop an increased attention span.

Concussions, vertigo/dizziness, and Parkinson’s are some of the most common issues seen in FN clinics. Dr. Darcy Dane, owner of Carolina Brain Center, reports that many of her patients were unaware these alternative treatment options were available for their conditions before treatment and they are thrilled to see life-changing results in a matter of weeks.

The new treatment can be thought of as “brain training,” conducted by taking part in a series of exercises or tests that will focus on basic senses like smell, taste, sound, and vision. While that’s the most general example of FN, specific exercises will vary based on patient needs. Treatment needs to be specific for the part of the brain requiring change. Treatment intensity also needs to be done within the brain’s metabolic capacity, according to Dr. Dane.

Frequency, intensity and specificity of treatment are what create neuroplastic changes in the nervous system. Therefore, some patients participate in a week-long intensive program designed specifically for them in order to make changes quickly. Other patients do not require an intensive program and their treatment sessions can range in time between 15 minutes to an hour.

All new patients at The Carolina Brain Center undergo a thorough two-hour neurological evaluation to identify any underlying problems/conditions that may have been missed. Often times, people seeing Dr. Dane for the first time have already seen a number of practitioners. She explains that many times it is the discreet findings during the exam that makes the biggest difference in treatment.

The new patient process starts with an initial phone consultation. This free 15-minute phone consultation allows Dr. Dane to answer questions you may have about the office and to ask you questions about your condition to determine if you are a good candidate for treatment at CBC.

The Carolina Brain Center Location

6404 Falls of Neuse Rd. (Suite 201)

Raleigh, NC 27615

Office Phone: (919)-703-0207