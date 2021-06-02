Jen Richards joins “Clarice” cast for multi-episode arc; Works as an outspoken voice for the trans community

Trans actor Jen Richards guest stars in a multi-episode arc on Clarice this week. Richards is an outspoken voice in the trans community who spoke about the harm of the Buffalo Bill character from Silence of the Lambs on herself and the trans community in general on the documentary Disclosure. She worked as a consultant and got cast in the role of Julia on Clarice, where she confronts Clarice about how the depiction of Buffalo Bill was harmful to trans people, but she is a whistle blower who risks a lot to help Clarice and do the right thing.

