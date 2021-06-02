Jen Richards joins “Clarice” cast for multi-episode arc; Works as an outspoken voice for the trans community

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Dramatic video footage released Wednesday by California police shows a Black man walking around an unmarked police vehicle, opening the door and pointing a gun at an undercover officer inside before the man was fatally shot.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said two undercover officers were conducting surveillance Monday on 31-year-old Demetrius Stanley and had no plans to arrest or confront him. Stanley, however, opened the car door and pointed his firearm, forcing the officer to fire, Mata said.