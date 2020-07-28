CBS 17 Job Alert – IBM and Banfield Pet Hospital are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert focuses on careers in customer service.
IBM is looking for a Customer Service Agent in Durham. This person is a go-to for customers with concerns.
You’ll help identify and resolve any technical issues. A high school diploma is required, though a degree in accounting or business is preferred.
Banfield Pet Hospital needs a Client Service Coordinator for its location on Ten Ten Road in Cary.
You’ll drive the flow of clients and pets through the hospital and communicate with associates regarding the appointments.
One year of customer service experience is preferred, as is past experience in any kind of medical setting. Knowledge of common medical terminology is needed.
