CBS17.com
Please enter a search term.
by: David Taylor
Posted: Jul 12, 2023 / 04:04 PM EDT
Updated: Jul 12, 2023 / 04:04 PM EDT
For more info click here
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening now, and the deals are just getting better heading into the second day of the summer sale. Here are our favorites so far.
This Prime Day, save money on one of these cleaners that can make pool maintenance a breeze.
Check out our list of the most humorous and unusual items we’ve ever seen on sale during Prime Day.
Host
The My Carolina Story