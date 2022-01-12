Keep your health a priority with the Noom app

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the case over North Carolina’s new electoral districts moves to the state Supreme Court, Republicans on Wednesday called on one of the Democratic justices to recuse herself, the latest in a series of requests asking some of the justices to step aside.

In a filing Wednesday, they called on Justice Anita Earls not to hear the case, citing her previous role as executive director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, one of the groups representing the plaintiffs.