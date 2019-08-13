How to keep your home comfortable and save big bucks on your power bill

Sponsored Content

Summer is officially winding down but the temperature outside is not. Luckily, Allen Kelly & Co. has a few suggestions to help you keep your power bill from getting as high as the humidity index. Read the list of tips below and make sure to check out AllenKelly.com for more information on keeping your home comfortable throughout the year.

Make Sure Your AC Unit is Up-To-Date

If your air conditioner is more than 10 years old or isn’t cooling your home evenly, it may be time for a replacement. There have a been a lot of changes in the HVAC industry over the past 10 years. Call Allen Kelly and Co. to learn about state-of-the-art air conditioner systems like the new Elite unit from the Forever Line. It’s energy efficient and can save you up to 25% on your energy bill. All Elite heating and AC systems are covered under a lifetime guarantee.

Monitor Your Natural Light

Just because a window is closed doesn’t mean it’s keeping all the heat out. Try closing the blinds or investing in blackout curtains to keep as much heat and humidity outside as possible. This is especially helpful during the middle of the day when it’s the hottest outside.

Don’t Forget to Adjust the AC When You Leave

Most people adjust the thermostat accordingly when they’re heading out of town for a long holiday, but this trick can be used during the workweek too! Make sure to keep your home at a reasonable temperature when you leave in the morning so you’re not wasting money to cool empty rooms. The same goes for fans around your house.

If Something Feels Wrong, Call the Experts

Nobody likes dealing with a busted air conditioner but taking action sooner rather than later could end up saving you time and money! Allen Kelly’s team of HVAC professionals are always willing to come out and inspect your home when something feels off.