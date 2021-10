RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN )- While the North Carolina State Fair might be all about the rides and fried foods for some, its roots are in agriculture. That makes the Got to be NC Agriculture Pavilion the heart of the fair in some ways.

The exhibit moved from a tented space into the Pavilion at Dorton Arena this year. It spotlights products made in North Carolina by small, locally-owned businesses. This year it features items like wines, fudges, and jerky.