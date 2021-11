KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- A Tennessee man is accused of holding employees of a Little Caesar's restaurant at gunpoint with an AK-47 after being told it would take 10 minutes to make his pizza.

Officers responded to the store around 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses said the suspect, later identified as Charles Doty Jr., of Knoxville, Tennessee, became angry after being told about the wait, then demanded free breadsticks.