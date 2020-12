Enjoy the holiday season with a month long of holiday programs and events by the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department. Come and watch holiday movies from your car during “Festive Flicks!” A drive-in movie experience across different Raleigh parks that will keep your spirits bright. Find hidden light displays across 12 different Raleigh Parks and historic sites in our Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt. From free programs to small fee events, you’re sure to find something to bring your holiday cheer this December. For more information, check @raleighparks.

The Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt