In celebration of Valentine’s Day and the new one-hour My Carolina, airing weekdays at 9 a..m on CBS 17, the show has partnered with Live Nation For a Luke Bryan Ticket Contest!

My Carolina and Live Nation will provide 2 gold circle seats to the winner of the contest.

The show is scheduled for Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh.

One entry per household.

The contest runs through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The winner will be announced on My Carolina the week of Feb. 21.

Good luck from Live Nation and My Carolina!

