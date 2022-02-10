In celebration of Valentine’s Day and the new one-hour My Carolina, airing weekdays at 9 a..m on CBS 17, the show has partnered with Live Nation For a Luke Bryan Ticket Contest!
My Carolina and Live Nation will provide 2 gold circle seats to the winner of the contest.
The show is scheduled for Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh.
You can enter the contest by clicking here.
One entry per household.
The contest runs through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The winner will be announced on My Carolina the week of Feb. 21.
Good luck from Live Nation and My Carolina!