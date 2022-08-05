Dates of Event: August 6-7, 2022

Hours of the Event: Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm

Location: NC State Fairgrounds Exposition Center Raleigh, NC

Kids 3 and under are FREE!

This event is for the whole family! Kid Activities, Live Animal Walk-Thru to touch and take pictures, pet products and services galore and don’t forget to give back to our rescue groups such as Saving Grace NC!

Bring a donated item on the list at www.ncpetexpo.com for Saving Grace NC and receive a special gift while supplies last!