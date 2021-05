MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- Myrtle Beach police arrested a man they say took $45 from a victim after swinging a machete at their face, according to warrants.

Police were called to the Seven Brothers Motel Monday for a reported assault, according to the report. The victim told police a man -- later identified as 48-year-old Samuel Ronald Sellers -- swung a machete at his face and took about $45 from him in one of the rooms.