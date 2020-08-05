Make the most of your favorite summer snacks

Lara Lyn Carter, best selling author of Skinny Southern, joins us today with some delicious and hassle free ways to enjoy our favorite summer snacks. She’s showing us a tasty Summer Corn & Cherry Salad — plus, a delicious ice cream treat to cool you down!
Summer Corn and Cherry Salad from Chelan Fresh
YIELD: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1/3 cup white wine vinegar
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 3 ears of corn, cooked
- 2 cups pitted and chopped Orondo Ruby cherries
- Half of a jalapeño, seeded and diced (or more to taste)
- 1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- Salt and pepper
METHOD
- Put the sliced onion in a heatproof bowl, set aside.
- Combine the vinegar and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a low boil. Cook for about 5 minutes until the sugar is dissolved. Pour over the sliced onions, set aside to marinate while you prepare the rest of the salad.
- Cut the corn off of the cob and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add the cherries, jalapeño, cilantro and feta cheese to the bowl.
- Reserve 2 tablespoons of the vinegar marinade, then drain the rest off and add the onions to the corn mixture.
- To make the dressing: Combine the 2 tablespoons of reserved vinegar marinade, lime juice, olive oil, Dijon mustard, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Whisk well.
- Pour half of dressing over corn salad, toss gently, taste and add additional salt or dressing as needed.
- Serve immediately. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.