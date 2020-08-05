Make the most of your favorite summer snacks

August 4th is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day so grab those sweet morsels and get to baking! We're offering up a fun, easy and GLUTEN FREE cookie recipe for you to enjoy

Yield: approximately 20 cookies INGREDIENTS • 7 TBSP butter • ¼ cup white sugar • ¼ cup light brown sugar • 1 egg, large • 1 tsp vanilla • 1½ cups Pamela's Baking & Pancake Mix • 1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips (1½ cups chips for chocolate lovers) • Optional: ½ cup chopped nutsDIRECTIONSPreheat oven to 350°.Cream butter and sugars together. Mix in egg and vanilla. Add Baking & Pancake Mix and combine. Mix in chocolate chips and nuts, if using. Place scoops of dough (1 TBSP sized) on parchment-lined or greased cookie sheet. Lightly flatten. Bake in the top third of the oven for approximately 12 to 16 minutes, depending on size. Let cookies cool slightly and use a spatula to remove from cookie sheet. For pan cookies, bake in a greased 9”x12” pan for 20 to 25 minutes. Cut into bars after cooling. Freeze for quick cookies: Use a small ice cream scooper or a tablespoon to form dough balls. Place on a greased cookie sheet, flatten and put in freezer. When frozen, remove from cookie sheet and store in a freezer bag. For hot, fresh cookies, remove from freezer, place dough on a greased cookie sheet and bake in a preheated 350° oven for 15 minutes. Variations: Try white chocolate chips, milk chocolate chips, or butterscotch chips. Try pecans or macadamia nuts. © Pamela's Products, Inc.