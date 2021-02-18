Meet Pastor Aaron McNair and get to know what he’s doing to keep his churches going strong

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Veterans Voices
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Texas crisis has governor facing big backer: energy industry
Winter storms may cause gas prices in NC may rise by another 20 cents in coming weeks, expert says
Video
Ted Cruz says he went on Cancun vacation as Texas froze ‘to be a good dad’
Video
Biden withdraws Trump’s restoration of UN sanctions on Iran
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
America needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say
Video
Top Stories
Travel tips to stay safe during winter weather
Video
Gov. Cooper seeking improved warning system after deadly tornado
Video
School closings and delays on Feb. 18
Video
Moderate river flooding possible in central NC following rain, ice on Thursday, Friday
Video
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race stories
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Winter storms may cause gas prices in NC may rise by another 20 cents in coming weeks, expert says
Video
Top Stories
Ted Cruz says he went on Cancun vacation as Texas froze ‘to be a good dad’
Video
Top Stories
Police looking for man who sexually assaulted women at Fayetteville apartment complex
Video
NC educators are next up to get vaccinated, but will doses be available?
Video
Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine
Video
12 primates die at Texas sanctuary after winter blast cuts power
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Yanks’ Cole: Players concerned about lack of competitiveness
Top Stories
Fitzpatrick takes early lead as Riviera proves tough test
‘Holy smokes’: Padres rave about Tatis Jr.’s big contract
Chase for the Championship | Conference elites separating themselves down the stretch
Live
Deep freeze in Texas knocks out games again for Mavs, Stars
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Meet Pastor Aaron McNair and get to know what he’s doing to keep his churches going strong
My Carolina
Posted:
Feb 18, 2021 / 06:13 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2021 / 06:16 PM EST
Trending Stories
2 shot outside Raleigh dollar store, police say
Video
Unsealed court documents reveal new details surrounding 2019 murder of Durham 9-year-old Z’yon Person
Video
$188 million NC Powerball jackpot winner sued by incarcerated former fiancé
Video
Durham man faces murder charge in woman’s shooting death
Video
$5,000 reward offered after dogs left in crates on side of road in Henderson die
Father charged after 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash
9 pounds of fentanyl found under hood of car stopped in western NC; 30+ guns, cash seized
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories