Mental toughness tips: How to deal with difficult family members over the holidays

Communicating with difficult people is something most of us have to deal with daily. It might be at work, the gym or at the grocery store. Add the extra layer of “post-election blues” and you’ll most likely find yourself in the middle of a sticky situation at this year’s holiday get together. Difficult and annoying people are everywhere, unfortunately. But what happens when these annoying people are your family members? And what happens when the holidays come around and you have NO escape? This creates a whole different scenario, mainly because you have no choice but to deal with them.

Eric Rittmeyer is a former U.S. Marine and an expert in the fields of mental toughness and emotional intelligence (EQ). He’s also the author of the book “The Emotional Marine – 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets to Make Anyone Instantly Like You.” He shares some simple mental toughness secrets that will help with keeping your cool when dealing with those pesky family members during family gatherings.