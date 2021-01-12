Michelle Smith releases a new recipe book for busy triangle families

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
FBI, DOJ officials to provide update on charges related to Capitol riots
Video
Massive crowds pack the streets of Tuscaloosa after Alabama victory despite COVID-19 warnings
Video
Virginia first responders recount river rescue of infant, woman after possible attempted drowning
Video
NC father needs kidney donor as 2-year-old daughter battles brain cancer
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Winter weather leads to closures, schedule changes for some central NC school systems
Video
Top Stories
Snow falls in Roxboro, Holly Springs; most areas of Triangle get rain
Video
Snow looking more likely Friday in Central NC, but little accumulation expected
Video
Weather app says Christmas snow, Wes says no
Video
2020 may be marked as hottest year on record, NOAA predicts
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Massive crowds pack the streets of Tuscaloosa after Alabama victory despite COVID-19 warnings
Video
Top Stories
Virginia first responders recount river rescue of infant, woman after possible attempted drowning
Video
Top Stories
NC father needs kidney donor as 2-year-old daughter battles brain cancer
Video
In a global pandemic, health care positions top ‘Best Jobs’ list
Video
Home where pregnant woman was murdered lists for nearly $360K; buyers line up for a look
Video
‘I’m not a magician’: Lawyer for riot suspect says photo poses ‘problem’
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Small town basketball star loyal to the Wolfpack
Video
Top Stories
Masters plans for a limited number of spectators in April
The Latest: Air Force hockey pauses for 14 days due to COVID
Wizards cancel practice, NBA postpones 4th game amid virus
Colliton agrees to 2-year extension with Blackhawks
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Michelle Smith releases a new recipe book for busy triangle families
My Carolina
Posted:
Jan 12, 2021 / 02:16 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 12, 2021 / 02:16 PM EST
For more information on Michelle Smith, visit
thewholesmiths.com
Healthy Living
Worries about NC ballot security overshadow disputed House race
Video
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Former NC Supreme Court justice told Trump that Pence could overturn election, reports say
Video
Army investigates Fort Bragg officer’s involvement in DC rally
Video
VIDEO: Woman refuses to wear mask properly on flight from NC, yells at passengers
Video
Guaranteed Basic Income pilot program could be first step in curbing poverty in Durham, advocates say
Video
Fayetteville removing ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural at Market House
Video
Trump tweet threatening prison time for those who protest at federal buildings resurfaces amid Capitol Hill chaos
Video
Washing your nose can stop the spread of COVID
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories