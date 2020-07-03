Mix up an immunity-boosting cocktail perfect for summer, recipe

Summer may look different this year, but it’s still going to be just as hot! If you need a fresh drink to cool you down, and help boost your immune system, check out this recipe using Reed’s Ginger Ale.

Reed’s Berry Ginger Sangria

Ingredients:

  • Sliced Lemons, oranges, strawberries and blueberries to taste
  • 1 Bottle white wine of choice
  • 2-4 Tablespoons sugar
  • 2 Shots white rum
  • 2 Cups Reed’s Real Ginger Ale

Instructions:

  • Start with the freshly sliced lemons and oranges in a large pitcher
  • Pour the bottle of wine into the pitcher
  • Add in two to four tablespoons sugar, depending on how sweet you like your sangria
  • Add two shots of white rum
  • Muddle the fruit, rum, and wine with a big spoon
  • Add two cups of Reed’s Real Ginger Ale
  • Pour into a glass with ice, add in strawberries and blueberries and enjoy!

