Mix up an immunity-boosting cocktail perfect for summer, recipe

Summer may look different this year, but it’s still going to be just as hot! If you need a fresh drink to cool you down, and help boost your immune system, check out this recipe using Reed’s Ginger Ale.
Reed’s Berry Ginger Sangria
Ingredients:
- Sliced Lemons, oranges, strawberries and blueberries to taste
- 1 Bottle white wine of choice
- 2-4 Tablespoons sugar
- 2 Shots white rum
- 2 Cups Reed’s Real Ginger Ale
Instructions:
- Start with the freshly sliced lemons and oranges in a large pitcher
- Pour the bottle of wine into the pitcher
- Add in two to four tablespoons sugar, depending on how sweet you like your sangria
- Add two shots of white rum
- Muddle the fruit, rum, and wine with a big spoon
- Add two cups of Reed’s Real Ginger Ale
- Pour into a glass with ice, add in strawberries and blueberries and enjoy!