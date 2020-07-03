Mix up an immunity-boosting cocktail perfect for summer, recipe

4th of July celebrations look very different this year, but that doesn't mean you have to pass up on all the Red, White & Blue fun! Megan Thomas Head joins us with a few creative decorating ideas -- plus, a fun recipe sure to show your love for America.

1.To make the pie crust: Combine graham cracker crumbs and 1 1/2 sticks of melted butter and press in bottom of 9×13 pan. I usually put the pan with the crust in to the fridge for about 20 minutes to help it get firm before adding the other ingredients on top.