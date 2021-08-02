Mix-up Your Snack Routine With This Healthy Hummus Recipe

My Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

We’re talking to the experts at Red Ace Organics today about a fresh twist on a healthy snacking staple. Find out how easy it is to re-create this tasty “Zesty Beet Hummus”.

Zesty Beet Hummus

Ingredients:

1 can of chickpeas drained

2 lemons zested and juiced

1/3 cup of Red Ace Organics Beet Performance or add 1 teaspoon of 100% Beet Juice Powder

2/3 cup of tahini

2 cloves of garlic chopped

1/3 cup of olive oil

A pinch of sea salt or as needed

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in the bowl of the food processor and blend until smooth. Or use a blender to blend.

Lastly, drizzle the olive oil while the hummus is mixing.

Taste and adjust seasoning or add more olive oil as needed.

Serve as is and enjoy. Add a colorful topping such as parsley or sesame seeds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories