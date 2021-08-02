Mix-up Your Snack Routine With This Healthy Hummus Recipe

We’re talking to the experts at Red Ace Organics today about a fresh twist on a healthy snacking staple. Find out how easy it is to re-create this tasty “Zesty Beet Hummus”.
Zesty Beet Hummus
Ingredients:
1 can of chickpeas drained
2 lemons zested and juiced
1/3 cup of Red Ace Organics Beet Performance or add 1 teaspoon of 100% Beet Juice Powder
2/3 cup of tahini
2 cloves of garlic chopped
1/3 cup of olive oil
A pinch of sea salt or as needed
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in the bowl of the food processor and blend until smooth. Or use a blender to blend.
Lastly, drizzle the olive oil while the hummus is mixing.
Taste and adjust seasoning or add more olive oil as needed.
Serve as is and enjoy. Add a colorful topping such as parsley or sesame seeds.