Mix-up Your Snack Routine With This Healthy Hummus Recipe

We’re talking to the experts at Red Ace Organics today about a fresh twist on a healthy snacking staple. Find out how easy it is to re-create this tasty “Zesty Beet Hummus”.

Zesty Beet Hummus

Ingredients:

1 can of chickpeas drained

2 lemons zested and juiced

1/3 cup of Red Ace Organics Beet Performance or add 1 teaspoon of 100% Beet Juice Powder

2/3 cup of tahini

2 cloves of garlic chopped

1/3 cup of olive oil

A pinch of sea salt or as needed

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in the bowl of the food processor and blend until smooth. Or use a blender to blend.

Lastly, drizzle the olive oil while the hummus is mixing.

Taste and adjust seasoning or add more olive oil as needed.

Serve as is and enjoy. Add a colorful topping such as parsley or sesame seeds.