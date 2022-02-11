My Carolina ‘Soup’r Bowl’ day 5: Thai Tomato and Coconut Soup

1 lb – chicken thighs, cubed

1 lb fresh tomatoes, diced

1 can garbanzo beans

1 can coconut milk

2 shallots, minced

2 stalks lemongrass

¼ cup Fresh Thai Basil, chopped

2 tbsp Peanut or Coconut oil

2 tbsp – Thai Red Curry Paste

Salt to taste

Sauté chopped shallots in oil until clarified. Discard the top half of the lemon grass and remove outer two layers. Finely chop the remaining lemon grass and add to the mix. Cube chicken and add to mix along with the Thai Basil. Cook until chicken is done. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for at least an hour, or pressure cook for 30 minutes.

Serve with rice or rice noodles as an entrée or alone as an appetizer. Garnish with cilantro if desired.