Celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day with Raleigh Cheesy; Get Creative with Girl Scout Cookies

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper, emergency management to discuss wintry weather headed for NC
Live
NC’s price gouging law in effect ahead of winter storm
Cuban protesters await sentencing, facing long prison terms
Belarus calls referendum that could strengthen Lukashenko
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Another record number of patients in hospitals; nearly 30,000 new cases
Top Stories
112 detainees infected with COVID-19 at Durham County Detention Center
Top Stories
New Mexico asks National Guard to sub for teachers
Video
Wake County hands out N-95 masks in hopes of providing more protection against COVID-19, omicron
Video
Past COVID infection protected best against delta: CDC
Video
Can I resell my COVID tests online?
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
NC’s price gouging law in effect ahead of winter storm
Top Stories
LIST: Central NC school districts closed Friday ahead of snow, ice
Video
Snowstorm timeline: When to expect snow and how much in the Raleigh area
Video
Cold front brings rain Thursday, up to 4 inches of snow to central NC Friday
Video
Troopers, drivers stress safety on roads as central NC expects another winter storm
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
'Kyle's Law' proposed by TN lawmaker
Video
Top Stories
American Red Cross urging people to think of safety when heating homes during winter weather
Video
Top Stories
LIST: Central NC school districts closed Friday ahead of snow, ice
Video
Past COVID infection protected best against delta: CDC
Video
Family and friends mourn sudden loss of Concord mother killed in hit-and-run crash
Video
Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of slain Marine
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Irving fined $25,000 by NBA for cursing at fan in Cleveland
Top Stories
Rays say split-season plan with Montreal rejected by MLB
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gay arrested on misdemeanor
Testing times for Australian Open amid COVID-19 pandemic
NFL’s wild-card round TV ratings see big boost
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day with Raleigh Cheesy; Get Creative with Girl Scout Cookies
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jan 20, 2022 / 02:01 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2022 / 02:01 PM EST
Trending Stories
Snowstorm timeline: What to expect and when in the Raleigh area
Video
Cold front brings rain Thursday, up to 4 inches of snow to central NC Friday
Video
Smithfield teen missing for a month found in Georgia with man wanted on felony charge: police
Video
Raleigh man sentenced to 30 years in prison on drug trafficking, gun charges
LIST: Central NC school districts closed Friday ahead of snow, ice
Video
NC resident wins $4M on Mega Millions Megaplier ticket
Video
Suspect flashes handgun during Home Depot robbery in Apex, police say
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories