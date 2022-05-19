It’s going to be a big—and hot—weekend for some baseball out at Five County Stadium in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are at home for the next two weeks, and this weekend they’re taking on the Down East Woodducks.

Games are happening Thursday through Sunday night, not to mention our very own CBS 17 Fireworks Fridays. And next week The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are up to bat, so plenty of chances to take the family out for a game.

The winner of our weekly family four-pack ticket giveaway is Tomas Carrillo!