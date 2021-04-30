Friday, April 30th: Feel festive with Party City décor; Patricia Heaton talks new book

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca said Friday that it intends to seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the “coming weeks," acknowledging a delay in the much-anticipated filing that had been expected by mid-April.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker revealed the new timetable as it released first-quarter financial results, which showed that the company delivered 68 million doses of the vaccine to the U.K., European Union and other countries in the first three months of the year.