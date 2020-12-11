Friday, December 11th: Spot the mini-bulls in Durham, Meet the stars of new holiday rom-com ‘Dashing in December

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge
Rep. Mark Walker joins 6 other NC GOP members in US House on lawsuit to overturn Biden’s election victory
Video
VIRUS TODAY: Health experts warn against holiday gatherings
Pilot rescued after plane crashes in Falls Lake
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Strong solar flares mean rare northern lights possible in North Carolina
Video
Top Stories
2 year anniversary of early December snowstorm
Video
Snow flurries fall in the Triangle
Video
First taste of wintry weather Monday for Central NC? Possible, but unlikely
Video
Record 2020 hurricane season officially ends, but more storms are possible
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Rep. Mark Walker joins 6 other NC GOP members in US House on lawsuit to overturn Biden’s election victory
Video
Top Stories
Trump loses another election lawsuit
Video
Top Stories
Study suggests up to 300,000 worldwide COVID cases came from Biogen conference
Video
The Electoral College votes Monday, here’s how it works
Video
Chief Justice Beasley postpones all in-person court proceedings for 30 days
Video
‘Staggering and alarming’ – New daily COVID-19 cases surge to 7,540 in NC
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Joshua, Pulev weigh in, then talk trash wearing face masks
Top Stories
Ferrari CEO resigns 2 years after replacing Marchionne
Olympics on tight timeline to chart new path on protest
Tokyo Games sponsors pay $3.3 billion, but more still needed
Belichick not ready to move on from Newton as Patriots’ QB
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, December 11th: Spot the mini-bulls in Durham, Meet the stars of new holiday rom-com ‘Dashing in December
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Dec 11, 2020 / 02:11 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 11, 2020 / 02:11 PM EST
Trending Stories
US Senators introduce amendment to stimulus bill that gives $1,200 to adults, $500 to their children
Video
NC sheriff’s office won’t enforce Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 curfew
Video
Wake, Durham counties end hazard pay for employees amid pandemic
Video
Mount Holly officer killed in shootout; suspect in custody
Video
Inside the Battleground: The frontline of the coronavirus pandemic in the US
Video
Coach fired, banned for life after viral video shows him hitting child football player
Video
6 NC GOP representatives in US House join Texas lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories