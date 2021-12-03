Friday, December 3rd: Ruff Stuff Treats Offers Some Unique Options for your Pup this Holiday Season; Sesame Street for Military Families Celebrates 15 years

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Antibodies of recovered COVID patients don’t hold up against omicron, data suggests
17-year-old girl killed in Raleigh hit and run, troopers say
Video
DAs, retailers say California needs stronger shoplifting law
Lindsay Lohan's mom sentenced in drunk driving case
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
Antibodies of recovered COVID patients don’t hold up against omicron, data suggests
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Third straight day with more than 3,000 new cases; 10K cases added since Dec. 1
Top Stories
5 omicron COVID variant cases confirmed in NY: Hochul
Video
StarMed Healthcare in Charlotte to provide first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 patients
Video
Hawaii's first omicron case not linked to travel
Video
CBS 17 asked an expert your questions about COVID-19
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
When was the last time it snowed in the Triangle?
Top Stories
Warm temps stick around, dry weekend ahead
Video
Active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season with powerful storms ends quietly
Video
‘It’s significant’: Triangle winters warm by 4-degrees over last 50 years
Video
Two cute puppies help CBS 17’s Laura Smith with the Thanksgiving ‘fur-cast’
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
When is Hanukkah?
Gallery
Top Stories
ECU, Mike Houston agree to tentative terms of new contract, wait for board approval
Video
Top Stories
Retired New Bern postal worker gets opportunity to own, operate own shop
Video
17-year-old suspect arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed during family park trip in Kernersville
Video
Oxford shooting video 'bone chilling,' sheriff says
Video
StarMed Healthcare in Charlotte to provide first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 patients
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Turgeon out as Maryland men’s hoops coach; Manning interim
Top Stories
Mark Turgeon steps down as Maryland basketball coach; Danny Manning named interim
Mercedes F1 boss apologizes as fire survivors slam sponsor
NC State looking to turn the page on epic 4-OT win over Nebraska
Blazers executive Neil Olshey dismissed after probe
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, December 3rd: Ruff Stuff Treats Offers Some Unique Options for your Pup this Holiday Season; Sesame Street for Military Families Celebrates 15 years
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Dec 3, 2021 / 02:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2021 / 02:43 PM EST
Trending Stories
Woman killed in Raleigh hit and run
Video
17-year-old girl killed in Raleigh hit and run, troopers say
Video
Shooting at Durham’s Southpoint Mall not gang related, police say
Left, right, upside down: Dec. 2, 2021 is a rare palindrome, ambigram combination
Raleigh has reduced the speed limit to 25 mph on 100+ streets and counting
Video
COVID-19 in NC: Third straight day with more than 3,000 new cases; 10K cases added since Dec. 1
Shotspotter, hiring dozens of officers: Fayetteville police, city leaders discuss bolstering public safety
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories