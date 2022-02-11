Friday, February 11th: My Carolina ‘Soup’r Bowl’ Day 5: Thai Tomato and Coconut Soup; Sneak Peek of This Year’s Ads During the Big Game

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Remarkable Women Finalists
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Local Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
2 youths captured after stolen car chase and wreck, NC deputies say
Democrats fighting uphill battle to lower prescription drug costs
Video
Retired police officer found dead after Virginia house fire, family members say
Senators push bill to stop spread of child sex abuse material, put pressure on tech companies
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
Frozen COVID-19 tests? Winter temps could be trouble for federal at-home kits
Video
Top Stories
Pfizer’s COVID vaccine pause a disappointment for parents, experts
Video
Top Stories
COVID booster effectiveness wanes, study finds
Court order: Dad, others must be vaccinated to see son
Video
FDA postpones meeting on Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5
COVID-19 in NC: Another big drop in hospitalizations, but another 85 deaths
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Light snow possible as winter returns to central NC this weekend
Video
Top Stories
How space weather took out most of SpaceX’s recently launched satellites
Video
Winter returns to central NC Sunday, with even some snow flurries possible
Video
Already suffering from allergies? It might be the weather
Video
North Carolina’s cold snaps are getting shorter – what that means for you
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Retired police officer found dead after Virginia house fire, family members say
Top Stories
Senators push bill to stop spread of child sex abuse material, put pressure on tech companies
Video
Top Stories
Frozen COVID-19 tests? Winter temps could be trouble for federal at-home kits
Video
SC man accused of killing fiancée is denied bond
Video
Officer-involved shooting reported in Gaston County; at least 2 injured
Video
Pfizer’s COVID vaccine pause a disappointment for parents, experts
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Fisk University launches first HBCU gymnastics program
Top Stories
Daboll’s Giants staff: 1st woman coach, 2 new coordinators
Clemson’s Collins gets 1-game suspension for flagrant foul on Duke’s Moore
Key proposals in Major League Baseball labor negotiations
‘Detroit Rams’ shirts stir controversy in Michigan
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women Finalists
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Friday, February 11th: My Carolina ‘Soup’r Bowl’ Day 5: Thai Tomato and Coconut Soup; Sneak Peek of This Year’s Ads During the Big Game
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Feb 11, 2022 / 06:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2022 / 06:20 PM EST
Trending Stories
Duke doctor among 2 arrested after fight at PNC Arena leaves Raleigh officer needing 10+ stitches
Light snow possible as winter returns to central NC this weekend
Video
Sheriff: NC parents charged after 7-month-old baby exposed to amphetamines, overdoses
Smithfield teen missing for a month found in Georgia with man wanted on felony charge: police
Video
Our COVID numbers are getting better. So why are we stuck in the CDC’s red zone?
Video
2 women among ‘major drug suppliers’ nabbed at NC coast, deputies say
2 youths captured after stolen car chase and wreck, NC deputies say
Click here for full list of trending stories