Friday, February 19th: Wake Forest men’s basketball; Free Black History Month courses

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Veterans Voices
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Italy: Pope, others hail health workers on COVID anniversary
Hand-holding but no hugs: UK OKs some nursing home visits
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny’s appeal
The Latest: UK urges Sec Council to push for pause in wars
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
At least 49 dead amid winter weather, power outages as storm moves east
Video
Top Stories
America needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say
Video
Travel tips to stay safe during winter weather
Video
Gov. Cooper seeking improved warning system after deadly tornado
Video
School closings and delays on Feb. 18
Video
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race stories
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Many in law enforcement in central NC still not eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Top Stories
Dozens of guns remain in hands of thieves after being stolen during 2020’s civil unrest
Video
Top Stories
Pfizer begins COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial focused on pregnant women
Video
Tossing and turning? Doctors say insomnia on the rise since start of pandemic
Video
2 young men found dead along Gaston County road
Video
2 killed after military aircraft crashed near Montgomery airport
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Hard quarantine didn’t stop Brady in Australia; Osaka did
Top Stories
Osaka claims 4th Slam trophy by beating Brady in Australia
The Latest: Krejcikova, Ram win 2nd Australian mixed title
Clippers edge Jazz 116-112, snap Utah’s 9-game win streak
Luna Rossa leads Team UK 5-1 in AmCup challenger final
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, February 19th: Wake Forest men’s basketball; Free Black History Month courses
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Feb 20, 2021 / 08:17 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 20, 2021 / 08:17 AM EST
Trending Stories
Search planned for NC teen girl missing a week
Video
Woman and 2 men wounded during shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say
Video
2 young men found dead along Gaston County road
Video
9 pounds of fentanyl found under hood of car stopped in western NC; 30+ guns, cash seized
Video
Couple wanted in deadly NC workplace shooting still on the loose
Deadly crash results in major road closure in Fayetteville, police say
109 complaints filed against AmeriGas since Nov., NC attorney general says
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories