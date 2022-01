RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Knightdale man found to be in possession of unregistered short-barrel assault rifles, grenade and grenade launcher parts, and other items for manufacturing weapons was sentenced to just over three years in prison, federal officials announced Friday.

According to records and other information presented in court, Derek Alan Gower had been buying chemicals and other items that could've potentially been used to make explosives.