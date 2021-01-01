Friday, January 1st: A look back at My Carolina foods 2020

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Vermont town votes to ‘terminate’ state virus restrictions
Video
Alexander County man arrested for impersonating a sheriff’s deputy, approaching parked car
Charlotte man wins $250,000 scratch-off after being laid off teaching job
Video
Vape took his lungs, now he’s teaching others to quit
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Weather app says Christmas snow, Wes says no
Video
Top Stories
2020 may be marked as hottest year on record, NOAA predicts
Video
Rain chances linger into the first weekend of 2021
Video
Jupiter, Saturn shine close together in December conjunction – when and how you can see it
Video
Strong solar flares mean rare northern lights possible in North Carolina
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Vermont town votes to ‘terminate’ state virus restrictions
Video
Top Stories
Charlotte man wins $250,000 scratch-off after being laid off teaching job
Video
Top Stories
Vape took his lungs, now he’s teaching others to quit
Video
Former Wake County educator pushing for in-person learning, transparency from school board
Video
Button batteries considered a danger to children, companies working on ways to keep kids from swallowing them
Video
Countless complaints prompt Moore County family to seek help dealing with AmeriGas propane company
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Kamara on COVID-19 list, could miss Saints’ playoff opener
Top Stories
AP source: Florida fires 2 assistants after defensive fiasco
Roll Tide! No. Alabama beats Notre Dame 31-14 in Rose Bowl
Notre Dame better in Texas, but loses again in semifinals
Packers won’t have Pro Bowl OT Bakhtiari for rest of season
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, January 1st: A look back at My Carolina foods 2020
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jan 1, 2021 / 06:46 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 1, 2021 / 06:46 PM EST
Trending Stories
Man charged for organizing Orange County gathering dubbed ‘biggest New Year’s party in the state’
Video
Countless complaints prompt Moore County family to seek help dealing with AmeriGas propane company
Video
New coronavirus strain appears to infect children more easily
Video
NC restaurant under fire after video shows employees cooking without masks
Video
Here’s who won’t be getting a $600 stimulus check
Video
NC veteran recalls being shot in the face while driving on I-77 in South Carolina
Video
Wake County woman says she ‘happy cried’ after court decision in LGBTQ domestic violence case
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories