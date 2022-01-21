Friday, January 21st: A New Approach to a New Year with a Spiritual Guide; Cut the Grime in your Home with Zerorez

LOS ANGELES (KTLA/WNCN) -- A man was charged in the deadly stabbing of a 24-year-old woman while she worked alone at a Hancock Park furniture store last week, officials said Friday.

Shawn Laval Smith, 31, faces one count of murder and a special allegation that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, in the random attack, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.