Friday, January 21st: A New Approach to a New Year with a Spiritual Guide; Cut the Grime in your Home with Zerorez

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Man charged in woman’s deadly stabbing in LA has criminal ties to North Carolina
Video
Snowplow overturns in Moore County during winter storm
Thich Nhat Hanh, influential Zen Buddhist monk, dies at 95
Wake Forest on standby with 10 vehicles, 300 tons of salt/sand; fallen trees from winter storm are donated
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
Winter storm halts most COVID-19 testing sites, here’s where you can get one
Top Stories
How the next COVID variant may emerge
Top Stories
Yale researchers create wearable clip that detects coronavirus exposure
Video
COVID-19 in NC: More than 35,000 new cases reported as hospitalizations set another record high
Video
NC hospitals requesting federal assistance due to strained capacity
Video
If you got your COVID-19 vaccine at a NC CVS or Walgreens, you can now go online to check your records
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Snowplow overturns in Moore County during winter storm
Top Stories
Friday snow timeline: When will it snow in the Raleigh area?
Video
6 central NC counties getting 2nd round of brine ahead of Friday’s snow, ice – are you impacted?
Video
ALERT DAY: Snow starts to fall in central NC, up to 5″ of snow expected
Video
Final preparations made as central NC expects second round of winter storms
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Man charged in woman’s deadly stabbing in LA has criminal ties to North Carolina
Video
Top Stories
1 injured after getting out of car following crash on Western Blvd. in Raleigh, police say
Video
Top Stories
Man taken to the hospital after he’s shot in North Raleigh, police say
Video
NC troopers report nearly 50 wrecks early Friday, caution drivers to stay off roads
Video
Winter storm cuts all NC ferry service, causes problems along NC 12 at Outer Banks
Video
900+ road workers standing by as winter storm set to hit most of North Carolina, officials say
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins his father in NASCAR Hall of Fame
Top Stories
With Cockburn out, No. 17 Illinois falls 81-65 to Maryland
Cantlay fights through gusting wind, leads American Express
The Latest: Medvedev slated for Day 6 Australian Open action
Abuse victims see inequity in payouts at 2 Michigan schools
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, January 21st: A New Approach to a New Year with a Spiritual Guide; Cut the Grime in your Home with Zerorez
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jan 21, 2022 / 08:57 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 21, 2022 / 08:59 PM EST
Trending Stories
2nd resident of small NC town hits multi-million dollar lottery in the same week
Video
NC attorney general wins 3 price gouging lawsuits, including 1 against Durham gas station
Video
Detectives search for next of kin after man found dead in Cumberland County home
Man taken to the hospital after he’s shot in North Raleigh, police say
Video
ALERT DAY: Snow starts to fall in central NC, up to 5″ of snow expected
Video
Friday snow timeline: When will it snow in the Raleigh area?
Video
Smithfield teen missing for a month found in Georgia with man wanted on felony charge: police
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories